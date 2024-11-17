World’s largest coral hidden for 300 years discovered in the Solomon Islands

  • Scientists discovered the world’s largest coral colony during an October 2024 expedition in the Solomon Islands. Measuring 112 by 105 feet and visible from space, this 300-year-old Pavona clavus coral, made up of nearly a billion polyps, highlights the stunning biodiversity of the Coral Triangle.

Ravi Hari
Updated17 Nov 2024, 01:42 AM IST
Scientists have uncovered the largest coral ever recorded, a massive 300-year-old Pavona clavus in the Solomon Islands, stretching over 112 feet. (Image credit: https://www.nationalgeographic.com)
Scientists have uncovered the largest coral ever recorded, a massive 300-year-old Pavona clavus in the Solomon Islands, stretching over 112 feet. (Image credit: https://www.nationalgeographic.com)

A groundbreaking discovery by National Geographic Society's Pristine Seas team has unveiled the world’s largest known coral colony, measuring an astonishing 112 by 105 feet, larger than a blue whale. The announcement was made on November 14, following an October 2024 expedition to the Solomon Islands aimed at studying ocean health.

“This discovery rekindles our sense of awe and wonder about the ocean. “Finding this mega coral is like discovering the tallest tree on Earth,” said Enric Sala, National Geographic Explorer in Residence and founder of Pristine Seas, via email, the geography explorer said.

The coral colony, identified as Pavona clavus or shoulder blade coral, is so vast that it can be seen from space. Its dimensions and vibrant hues of brown, yellow, red, pink, and blue make it a marvel of marine biology. Yet, it remained hidden for centuries until this recent serendipitous find, the report added.

A serendipitous find

The mega coral, located 42 feet underwater, was discovered just as the team prepared to move to another section of the Solomon Islands. “It was really serendipitous. “It was found the night before we were moving to another section,” Molly Timmers, the expedition’s lead scientist, was quoted as saying by the publication.

The coral, estimated to be around 300 years old, is composed of nearly a billion genetically identical coral polyps functioning together as one organism, the report further stated.

“We hope this inspires more protections for marine habitats in the Solomon Islands,” said Timmers, emphasizing the role local communities can play in preserving their underwater ecosystems.

Without scuba or snorkeling equipment, many locals had assumed the coral was merely a rock. “There’s this Western belief that we have seen all of our [coastal] waters,” added Timmers. “But many people don’t have the masks and snorkels to actually put their heads in the water to see it.”

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 01:42 AM IST
