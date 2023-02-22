World’s largest four-day work week trial finds few are going back

Employees who got a taste of the shorter workweek in the trial liked what they found. With the new schedule, workers reported improvements in everything from stress, fatigue and health to their personal life. The time men spent looking after children increased by more than double that of women during the trial. None of the 2,900 participants said they want to ditch the four-day arrangement, and 15% even said that no amount of extra money could make them return to five days. Most companies adopted four-day schedules, although a small percentage opted for shorter five-day arrangements or, in the case of seasonal businesses like restaurants, an annualized four-day week model in which longer opening times in summer would compensate for shorter days in winter.