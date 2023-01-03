World’s largest man-made dam has less than 1% of usable water2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 09:47 PM IST
The world’s largest man-made dam based on water-storage capacity had 0.97% usable storage on Dec. 28, compared with 20% a year earlier
Water levels at the Kariba reservoir plunged to a record low of less than 1%, curtailing power supply to Zambia and Zimbabwe and shuttering the tourism and fishing industries.