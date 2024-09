Prime Minister Modi's visit to Brunei marks 40 years of diplomatic relations, highlighting strengthened ties. He received a ceremonial welcome and will discuss bilateral cooperation with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, focusing on commerce and culture before continuing to Singapore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Brunei represents a key milestone in the 40-year diplomatic relationship between the two countries. This visit underscores the deepening friendship and cooperation between India and Brunei.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Brunei on Tuesday on a bilateral visit and said he is looking forward to strong bilateral ties, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages.

Upon arrival, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome. He is scheduled to meet Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at his official residence, Istana Nurul Iman Palace.

Istana Nurul Iman, meaning “Palace of the Light of Faith," was commissioned by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah in 1981. This magnificent palace is not only a symbol of Brunei's splendour but also holds the title of the world's largest residential palace, as recognized by Guinness World Records.

The palace has hosted notable events, including the 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, which was held virtually from this magnificent venue.

The Istana Nurul Iman Palace spans an impressive 200,000 square meters. The palace features 1,788 rooms, including 257 bathrooms, ensuring both ample space and privacy. Its 44 staircases, crafted from 38 different types of marble, enhance the palace’s opulent design. Additionally, there are five luxurious swimming pools for relaxation and a mosque that accommodates 1,500 worshippers, underscoring the palace’s role as a center of governance and spirituality.

Architecturally, the palace blends Brunei's Islamic culture with Malay traditions. Its striking white exterior is accented with golden domes, including a central dome adorned with 22-carat gold. The interior, designed by Khuan Chew, who also worked on Dubai's Burj Al Arab, is embellished with gold and marble.

A Ministry of External Affairs release highlighted Brunei as a key partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. It noted that India and Brunei share a friendly relationship characterized by mutual respect and understanding on both bilateral and multilateral issues, with historical, cultural, and traditional ties spanning a millennium.

This visit marks the first bilateral trip by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei and coincides with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During his visit, PM Modi will engage in comprehensive discussions on various aspects of the bilateral relationship and explore new areas for collaboration with Brunei's leadership.

Following this visit, PM Modi will travel to Singapore for the second leg of his two-nation tour on September 4-5, where he will meet with his Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong.

The trip will also include meetings with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former Prime Ministers Lee Hsien Loong and Goh Chok Tong.

This visit marks Modi's fifth trip to Singapore and his first since 2018. During his stay, Modi will participate in a business roundtable with local leaders and engage with semiconductor industry players. He will be accompanied by Indian Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor.