Zodiac signs may seem like an 'insubstantial' topic to many, but they are hard to ignore. Astrology, zodiac sign, and hand reading are some of the age-old concepts that science have outrightly rejected it.

The topic has long been debunked by experts who widely agree that it has no scientific clout.

However, aficionados still believe the day a human is born can influence their life, personality, career, marriage compatibility, etc.

Millions of people read horoscopes every day, and the latest survey has found bizarre facts which are related to zodiac signs.

According to UK lender Cashfloat, there's one zodiac sign that is common among most billionaires globally.

Using available birthdate information for the top 300 billionaires on the Forbes Billionaires 2022 rich list, the survey highlighted the common zodiac sign that the world's wealthiest have a common sunshine.

According to the research, Libra appeared to be the most common zodiac sign among the world's richest than other zodiac signs.

Libra is the seventh astrological sign considered as governing the period from 22 September-23 October.

32 of the world's wealthiest people share this sign, the survey noted.

Zodiac signs most likely to be a billionaire

Libra – 12%

Pisces – 11%

Taurus – 10%

Leo – 9%

Aries – 8%

Virgo – 8%

Gemini – 8%

Aquarius – 7.5%

Cancer – 7.5%

Sagittarius – 7.5%

Scorpio – 6%

Capricorn 5.5%

Capricorns were the least common billionaires with just 15 appearing on the list.

Pisces was the second-most common sign among billionaires with 29 people on Forbes' list sharing this sign.

World's top-10 richest people and their zodiac signs: