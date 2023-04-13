Home / News / World /  World's priciest potato 'La Bonnette' at 50,000/Kg
Potatoes are renowned globally as a staple food, including in India where they are commonly used in various dishes across states. They are also known for their affordability.

However, there is one type of potato that defies this perception of potatoes being economical.

The Le Bonnotte potato, an exceptionally rare variety, is sold for a staggering 40,000-50,000 per kilogram and is available for only 10 days a year.

The Le Bonnotte potato, a unique variety, is exclusively cultivated on the Ile De Noirmoutier island in France.

What sets it apart is that it is grown on a mere 50 square meters of sandy land, using seaweed and algae as natural fertilizers. This makes it the world's most expensive potato.

In terms of flavour, the Le Bonnotte potato has a distinct profile with hints of lemon, a touch of saltiness, and a subtle note of walnuts, setting it apart from other potato varieties.

These potatoes are known for their delicate nature and are handpicked individually for only one week each year. These potatoes are recommended to be consumed with their skin intact, as the skin has the unique ability to absorb the distinct aromas and flavours of the soil and seawater in the vicinity.

Out of the total potato harvest of 10,000 tonnes on the island, only 100 tonnes are La Bonnette potatoes, which significantly contributes to their high price.

Due to the labour-intensive process of handpicking, approximately 2,500 people are employed during the seven-day harvest season to carefully select these rare potatoes.

 

