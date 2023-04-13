World's priciest potato 'La Bonnette' at ₹50,000/Kg1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:35 AM IST
- In terms of flavour, the Le Bonnotte potato has a distinct profile with hints of lemon, a touch of saltiness, and a subtle note of walnuts, setting it apart from other potato varieties.
Potatoes are renowned globally as a staple food, including in India where they are commonly used in various dishes across states. They are also known for their affordability.
