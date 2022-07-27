World’s richest family loses $11.4 billion in Walmart Rout2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 06:06 AM IST
The Walton family fortune fell $11.4 billion on Tuesday after Walmart Inc. slashed its earnings outlook for the second time this year.
