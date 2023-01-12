World's richest man Bernard Arnault names daughter Delphine as Dior chief

Delphine Arnault will head Dior. His eldest son, Antoine Arnault, was named CEO of holding company Christian Dior SE, which controls LVMH, in December, and also holds other positions within the group. He is the head of communications, image and environment for LVMH as well as chairman and CEO of LVMH's holding company Christian Dior SE. He has been CEO of the upscale menswear and shoe label Berluti since 2012, and chairman of Italian cashmere specialist Loro Piana since 2013. Previously head of communications at Louis Vuitton, he is a member of LVMH's board of directors. Antoine has degrees from French business school INSEAD and Canadian business school HEC Montreal.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}