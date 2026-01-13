World’s strongest Passports in 2026: Top 10 rankings and where India stands

According to the Henley Passport Index, the latest rankings reveal a widening divide in global mobility, driven by diplomacy, economic power, and geopolitical stability.
At the top of the global mobility rankings, Singapore retains its crown as the world’s most powerful passport, offering access to 192 destinations visa-free.
Japan and South Korea are jointly ranked second, with passport holders able to visit 188 destinations without a prior visa.
A strong European presence follows closely behind.
Countries ranking third include Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, each with access to 186 destinations.
A record 10 European nations are tied for fourth place—Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Norway—with 185 destinations each.
In fifth place, Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the UAE offer 184 visa-free destinations, reflecting both European integration and the UAE’s aggressive visa diplomacy.
Outside Europe, several countries continue to perform strongly:
New Zealand, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Malta, and Poland share sixth place with 183 destinations
Australia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, and the UK rank seventh with 182 destinations
Canada, Iceland, and Lithuania take eighth place with 181 destinations
Malaysia ranks ninth with 180 destinations
The United States rounds out the top 10, ranking 10th with 179 destinations
India continues to lag behind many emerging peers.
India’s rank in 2026: 80th
Visa-free destinations: 55
Despite incremental gains over the years, India remains well below the global average, reflecting limited reciprocal visa agreements.
Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the index in 2026.
Visa-free access: 24 destinations
Mobility gap vs Singapore: 168 destinations
This gap reflects persistent conflict, political instability, and limited diplomatic recognition.
The Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on how many destinations holders can access without a prior visa. It is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and enhanced by Henley & Partners’ research.
With more than 20 years of historical data, it is widely used by governments, policymakers, and global citizens as a benchmark for travel freedom.
