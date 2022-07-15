Qatar Airways was ranked number 1 because of its cabin innovation, passenger service, and its commitment to continue to operate throughout the COVID pandemic, according to report
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With airlines industry just beginning to recover from the massive impact of Covid-19 pandemic and with the airports struggling to cope with booming consumer demand once again, AirlineRatings.com has announced its excellence awards and the list of world's top airlines for 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With airlines industry just beginning to recover from the massive impact of Covid-19 pandemic and with the airports struggling to cope with booming consumer demand once again, AirlineRatings.com has announced its excellence awards and the list of world's top airlines for 2022.
According to the website, “AirlineRatings.com has announced along with its Airline Excellence Awards its Top Twenty Airlines in the World for 2022." The airlines to make it to the top is Qatar Airways. “Heading the list are Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways, Korean Air, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Virgin Australia, EVA Air, Turkish Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Japan Air Lines, JetBlue, Finnair, Emirates, Hawaiian, Air France/KLM, Alaska Airlines and British Airways," according to AirlineRatings.com.
According to the website, “AirlineRatings.com has announced along with its Airline Excellence Awards its Top Twenty Airlines in the World for 2022." The airlines to make it to the top is Qatar Airways. “Heading the list are Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways, Korean Air, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Virgin Australia, EVA Air, Turkish Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Japan Air Lines, JetBlue, Finnair, Emirates, Hawaiian, Air France/KLM, Alaska Airlines and British Airways," according to AirlineRatings.com.
Who is awarded the airline excellence award?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Who is awarded the airline excellence award?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In order to be awarded in the top twenty, “airlines must achieve a seven-star safety rating and demonstrate leadership in innovation for passenger comfort." The other elements that are crucial for the award include, “a consistent level of service, innovation, and staff engagement from each major contender."
In order to be awarded in the top twenty, “airlines must achieve a seven-star safety rating and demonstrate leadership in innovation for passenger comfort." The other elements that are crucial for the award include, “a consistent level of service, innovation, and staff engagement from each major contender."
Geoffrey Thomas, the AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief said, “we are focused on leadership and airlines that innovate to make a real difference to the passenger experience."
Geoffrey Thomas, the AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief said, “we are focused on leadership and airlines that innovate to make a real difference to the passenger experience."
“Of course right now the airline industry is under unprecedented pressure as it strives to recover from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Of course right now the airline industry is under unprecedented pressure as it strives to recover from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, he notified that “Qatar Airways was ranked number 1 because of its cabin innovation, passenger service, and its commitment to continue to operate throughout the COVID pandemic." On the second position was the Air New Zealand and it “is always at the forefront of airline awards because of its constant innovation and industry leadership," the AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief said.
Additionally, he notified that “Qatar Airways was ranked number 1 because of its cabin innovation, passenger service, and its commitment to continue to operate throughout the COVID pandemic." On the second position was the Air New Zealand and it “is always at the forefront of airline awards because of its constant innovation and industry leadership," the AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief said.
Meanwhile, industry body the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that the global airlines suffered cumulative losses of almost $190 billion between 2020 and 2022, according to AFP report. In particular, in Europe and the United States, carriers are now regaining customers with demand boosted by vaccinations and the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. IATA further notified that a return to profitability appears within reach for airlines in 2023, stating that a rebound in passenger numbers this year to 83% of pre-pandemic levels.
Meanwhile, industry body the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that the global airlines suffered cumulative losses of almost $190 billion between 2020 and 2022, according to AFP report. In particular, in Europe and the United States, carriers are now regaining customers with demand boosted by vaccinations and the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. IATA further notified that a return to profitability appears within reach for airlines in 2023, stating that a rebound in passenger numbers this year to 83% of pre-pandemic levels.