London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners has released the Henley Passport Index for the year 2023, based on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, giving users the most extensive and reliable information about their global access and mobility. Each passport is scored on the total number of destinations that the holder can access visa-free.

According to the Henley Passport Index, only 17 percent of countries grant you visa-free access to more than four fifths of the world's 227 destinations, while 6 percent of the world's countries gives you access to more than 70 percent of the global economy.

Among world's weakest passports, Afghanistan's passport ranked at 109 with a visa-free score of 27, followed by Iraq ranked at 108 with a visa-free score of 29. Syria ranks at 107 with a visa- free score of 30. At number 106, Pakistan is in Top 5 list in the world's worst passport to hold with a visa- free score of 32. Yemen ranks at 105 with with a visa- free score of 34.

Speaking of India, the Indian passport ranks 85th in the world's most powerful passport index 2023 and gives visa-free entry to 59 destinations worldwide. Earlier in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the country ranked at 82nd spot, 84th, 85th and 83rd respectively, as per the report.

Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to 59 destinations like Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Macao, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kenya, Mauritius, Seychelles, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Iran and Qatar. However, you might require visa-on-arrival in some countries.

The index’s scoring system was developed to give users a nuanced, practical, and reliable overview of their passport’s power, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.