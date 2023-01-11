World's weakest passports for 2023. See full list here1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Afghanistan's passport is the world's worst passport ranked at 109 with a visa- free score of 27.
Afghanistan's passport is the world's worst passport ranked at 109 with a visa- free score of 27.
London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners has released the Henley Passport Index for the year 2023, based on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).