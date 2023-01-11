World's weakest passports for 2023. See full list here

Among world's weakest passports, Afghanistan's passport ranked at 109 with a visa-free score of 27, followed by Iraq ranked at 108 with a visa-free score of 29. Syria ranks at 107 with a visa- free score of 30. At number 106, Pakistan is in Top 5 list in the world's worst passport to hold with a visa- free score of 32. Yemen ranks at 105 with with a visa- free score of 34.