Number of coronavirus cases around the world has now crossed the seven million mark and the number of resulting deaths is more than 4 lakh according to the Worldmeters website .

On a positive note more than 3.4 million people have now recovered from the virus.

USA has seen the most damage caused by the virus with nearly 2 million of the 7 million cases coming from the country. Not only in terms of cases USA has also seen the most deaths with nearly 112 lakh (more than 25%) people losing their lives because of the virus.

In the last few days Brazil has become a hotspot for the virus with last days seeing more than 25, 000 cases being reported every day. Total number of cases in the South American country are close to 7 lakh and more than 36,000 deaths.

Same is the case in India, where last few days have seen rising number of cases. India is now the fifth worst affected country of the world from the coronavirus with nearly 7,000 deaths. India though has started easing the lockdown in a phased manner outside of the containment zones. The country will start to relaxations come into effect from Monday 8 June.

