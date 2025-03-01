Worries mount that Trump agenda is testing economy’s resilience

The S&P 500, which rose more than 6% between Election Day and Feb. 19, has since fallen 3.1%. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes has tumbled from 4.79% on Jan. 14 to 4.23% Friday. It is now below three-month Treasury bill rates. Bond yields reflect expectations of growth and Federal Reserve interest-rate actions. When they drop below short-term rates, a configuration called an “inverted yield curve," it tends to foreshadow softer growth.