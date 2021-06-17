Worry about Elon Musk's vaccine advice, not mRNA shots

So what happened in CureVac’s case? The mRNA vaccines use the body's messenger molecules to instruct cells to produce a substance — in this case, a version of the characteristic spike protein of the virus that causes Covid — that prompts a protective immune response. However, foreign mRNA can provoke a different and undesired reaction, and both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna modify their vaccines to avoid it. CureVac took a different approach, based on the belief that using natural or unmodified mRNA would ultimately produce a more vigorous viral defense. It hoped this effect would help it use less mRNA per dose, allowing it to duck side effects and manufacture more shots faster. The biochemical bet appears to have failed; the trial suggests that the lower amount or the unmodified approach may reduce potency.

