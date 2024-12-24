Worsbrough Crash: A man has died and a toddler was left critically injured following a crash involving a car and two pedestrians, police have said. It happened in West Street in the Worsbrough area of Barnsley

Worsbrough Crash: A man has died and a toddler was left critically injured following a crash involving a car and two pedestrians, police have said. It happened in West Street in the Worsbrough area of Barnsley at around 11.40am on Sunday, when a blue VW Polo hit a wall and the pedestrians, a 56-year-old man and a one-year-old boy, South Yorkshire Police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The man died at the scene and the boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He remained in a critical condition in hospital, the force said on Monday. The man’s family was being supported by specialist officers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The driver of the Volkswagen stopped at the scene and was assisting officers, the force said.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch."