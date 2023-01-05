Worst cholera outbreak in decades in Malawi kills 643 people

Malawi’s outbreak, which started in the southern region, has been controlled in four of its 29 districts, Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said in a statement on Thursday. The country’s north, however, is now the epicenter, with 21- to 30-year olds the most affected, according to WHO. Cholera prevention protocols have been implemented in schools, the minister said.

