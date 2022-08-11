‘Worst likely over’ for emerging Asia currencies as Fed hike bets ease

‘Worst likely over’ for emerging Asia currencies as Fed hike bets ease1 min read . 11 Aug 2022
South Korea’s won led gains, rising as much as 1percent, while the Malaysia ringgit advanced 0.4 percent
Asia emerging market currencies jump from the open after slower-than-expected US inflation data eased pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively.
South Korea’s won led gains, rising as much as 1%, while the Malaysia ringgit advanced 0.4%. The rally came after the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 1% following the release of the US data on Wednesday. The offshore Chinese yuan appreciated 0.5% on Wednesday as it trades during US hours.
The US consumer price index rose 8.5% from a year earlier, slower than the 9.1% June advance that was the largest in four decades, the Labor Department said.
