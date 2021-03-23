The United States would equitably integrate AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine into the distribution system if the vaccine is approved by U.S. authorities, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

She noted there was still a vaccine shortage in the United States and some 1,400 people were still dying each day.

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine performed better than expected in a major late-stage trial, the drugmaker said on Monday, potentially paving the way for its emergency authorization in the United States.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

