Wouldn't comment: British PM Rishi Sunak declines to comment on Prince Harry claim1 min read . 09:55 PM IST
- Earlier, Prince Harry reportedly claimed in his memoir that he killed 25 Taliban fighters.
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak refused to comment after Prince Harry claimed to have killed 25 people as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, reported Hindustan Times on 6 January.
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak refused to comment after Prince Harry claimed to have killed 25 people as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, reported Hindustan Times on 6 January.
On being asked if the claims made by Harry are correct or not, the British PM said, “I wouldn't comment on matters to do with the royal family."
On being asked if the claims made by Harry are correct or not, the British PM said, “I wouldn't comment on matters to do with the royal family."
“I would just say I am enormously grateful to our armed forces for the incredible job they do in keeping us all safe. We're all very fortunate for their service," he added.
“I would just say I am enormously grateful to our armed forces for the incredible job they do in keeping us all safe. We're all very fortunate for their service," he added.
A senior Taliban leader, while commenting on Prince Harry's claim, said that the people he killed in Afghanistan were "not chess pieces, they were humans".
A senior Taliban leader, while commenting on Prince Harry's claim, said that the people he killed in Afghanistan were "not chess pieces, they were humans".
Earlier, Harry reportedly claimed in his memoir that he killed 25 Taliban fighters, following which Anas Haqqani tweeted, “Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return."
Earlier, Harry reportedly claimed in his memoir that he killed 25 Taliban fighters, following which Anas Haqqani tweeted, “Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return."
However, an ex-senior army officer told Sky News that Prince Harry's comments about killing Taliban fighters were "ill-judged".
However, an ex-senior army officer told Sky News that Prince Harry's comments about killing Taliban fighters were "ill-judged".
Colonel Richard Kemp, who took command of British forces in Afghanistan in 2003 before his retirement, said that Prince Harry's suggestion that British soldiers are trained to see their enemies as "less than human" was dangerous.
Colonel Richard Kemp, who took command of British forces in Afghanistan in 2003 before his retirement, said that Prince Harry's suggestion that British soldiers are trained to see their enemies as "less than human" was dangerous.
“I think they're probably ill-judged for two reasons. One is his suggestion that he killed 25 people will have reincited those people who wish him harm" Colonel Richard Kemp said.
“I think they're probably ill-judged for two reasons. One is his suggestion that he killed 25 people will have reincited those people who wish him harm" Colonel Richard Kemp said.