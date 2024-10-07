Wrath and sorrow rule in Israel on the anniversary of October 7th
Summary
- A divided country is at war with multiple enemies, and fighting itself
AS ISRAEL faces the first anniversary of the October 7th atrocities by Hamas, two huge challenges loom. One is Israel’s internal divisions, which will be highlighted by two separate commemoration services that are due to be held. The other is how Israel prosecutes and eventually ends the multiple connected wars that it is now fighting, and not least how it retaliates to Iran’s recent ballistic-missile barrage. On October 5th General Michael Kurilla, head of America’s Central Command, arrived in Israel in an attempt to reach an agreement on that high-stakes question.