Wrath and sorrow rule in Israel on the anniversary of October 7th

Alongside the fighting, there will be mourning by Israelis, Lebanese and Palestinians. In Israel this may illuminate divisions rather than heal them. One national commemoration ceremony will be produced by the government, with an address by Binyamin Netanyahu, the prime minister, that has been pre-recorded, perhaps to avoid protesters disrupting a live event in his presence. Many of the families of hostages and of Israelis killed since October 7th are angry at his reluctance to take responsibility for the tragedy, and have refused to take part. Likewise, some of the kibbutzim attacked have declined to allow the ceremony’s producers to film their communities.