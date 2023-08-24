comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 15:59:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.9 1.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.5 -0.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.6 -1.01%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 978.8 2.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.9 1.51%
Business News/ News / World/  Wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer, Terry Funk, dies at 79
Back

Wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer, Terry Funk has died at the age of 79. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) issued an official statement on its official social media channel on X, former known as Twitter.

Extending condolences to his loved ones, it wrote, “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans."

(More details awaited)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App