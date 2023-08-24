Wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer, Terry Funk, dies at 791 min read 24 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Wrestling legend Terry Funk dies at 79, WWE issues statement.
Wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer, Terry Funk has died at the age of 79. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) issued an official statement on its official social media channel on X, former known as Twitter.
(More details awaited)
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message