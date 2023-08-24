Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer, Terry Funk, dies at 79

Wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer, Terry Funk, dies at 79

1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Wrestling legend Terry Funk dies at 79, WWE issues statement.

Wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer, Terry Funk has died at the age of 79

Wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer, Terry Funk has died at the age of 79. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) issued an official statement on its official social media channel on X, former known as Twitter.

Extending condolences to his loved ones, it wrote, “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans."

(More details awaited)

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST
