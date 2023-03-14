Wristwatches worth ₹2.5 cr, pen worth ₹4 lakhs: List of gifts Imran Khan took from Toshakhana2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 09:36 PM IST
- Police in the eastern city of Lahore planned to serve Khan with a warrant to appear in court later this week. They fired tear gas at the house as the 71-year-old opposition leader's supporters hurled rocks and bricks at the officers
Pakistani police scuffled with supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday as officers arrived outside his home to arrest him for failing to appear in court on graft charges, police and officials said.
