Pakistani police scuffled with supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday as officers arrived outside his home to arrest him for failing to appear in court on graft charges, police and officials said.

Police in the eastern city of Lahore planned to serve Khan with a warrant to appear in court later this week. They fired tear gas at the house as the 71-year-old opposition leader's supporters hurled rocks and bricks at the officers.

Meanwhile, Pakistan released a 466-page record of Toshakhana from 2002 to 2023, which documents all the gifts that were taken by all the former rulers.

According to the government records the only gifts left were nine books, which after remaining unclaimed were sent off to the library. This is the extreme of intellectual and moral depravity and corruption that the necklace, watch and any other gifts were not found in the Toshakhana.

The official documents said Pervez Musharraf, Shaukat Aziz, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan took away hundreds of gifts as rulers.

Amid the claims, it was noted that Imran Khan received five expensive wristwatches, including a Graff watch, worth 3.8 million Pakistani rupees (PKR) -- around ₹1.1 million at current rates -- in gifts during his tenure as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Here are a list of things ousted prime minister Imran Khan took

-In September 2018, Khan paid PKR 20 million to retain a different Graff wristwatch worth PKR 85 million

-He also took a pair of cufflinks worth PKR 5.6 million

-A pen worth PKR 1.5 million

-A ring worth PKR 8.75 million.

-A Rolex worth PKR 1.5 million was also retained by Khan for PKR 294,000

-In November 2018, he retained another Rolex worth PKR 900,000 and paid PKR 338,600 for it and some other items.

-In October 2019, he retained a boxed watch, assessed at PKR 1.9 million for ₹935,000

-In September 2020, another Rolex, assessed at PKR 4.4 million, was retained for PKR 2.4 million

-In September 2020 itself, Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, kept a necklace worth PKR 10 million, a bracelet worth PKR 2.4 million, a ring worth PKR 2.8 million, and a pair of earrings worth PKR 1.85 million for PKR 9 million.