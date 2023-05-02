Writers Guild of America launches industry-wide strike over fair pay in the streaming era3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 02:14 PM IST
The Writers Guild of America has announced that its 11,500 unionized screenwriters will launch an industry-wide strike for the first time in 15 years.
Television and movie writers declared late Monday that they will launch an industrywide strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood girded for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight over fair pay in the streaming era.
