WTO fails on major reforms: European Trade Commissioner blames it on India; Piyush Goyal ‘happy and satisfied’
WTO negotiators failed to reach major reforms after extended talks in Abu Dhabi. A moratorium on e-commerce tariffs was extended, but no breakthroughs on key topics like fisheries and agriculture.
World Trade Organization (WTO) negotiators failed to break a deadlock on major reforms on Friday despite talks extending deep into overtime in Abu Dhabi, in what some delegates said was a triumph of national interest over collective responsibility.
