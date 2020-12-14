WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing by year's end deadline

WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing by year's end deadline1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2020, 04:00 PM IST
World leaders committed in 2015 to a series of UN targets and one of them mandates WTO to strike a deal on ending government subsidies worth billions of dollars that contribute to over-fishing by 2020
World Trade Organization negotiators failed to reach a deal to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing by a year-end deadline, the chairman of the talks told delegates at a closed-door meeting on Monday, citing delays linked to COVID-19.
Santiago Wills said the it was impossible to reach the UN target due to time lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that a deal was closer than ever.
World leaders committed in 2015 to a series of UN targets and one of them mandates the Geneva-based trade watchdog to strike a deal on ending government subsidies worth billions of dollars that contribute to over-fishing by 2020.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
