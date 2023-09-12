comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 12 2023 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.85 -1.68%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 191.4 -3.48%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 990.9 1.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.9 -3.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,636.8 0.29%
Business News/ News / World/  WTO flags rising rifts in global trade
Back

New Delhi: The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday flagged growing fragmentation in international trade, with an over nine-fold increase in the number of trade concerns raised at the Council for Trade in Goods over the last six years. Concerns raised at WTO committees are seen as early warning signs for potential trade disputes.

The top trade body citied unilateral environmental measures like Indonesia’s export restrictions on raw materials, China’s export restrictions on gallium and germanium, the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and other EU Green Deal measures, or the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as chief concerns by member nations at the moment.

WTO warned that the use of unilateral trade policies threatens to result in a downward spiral of tit-for-tat responses and a more fragmented world, dominated by regional trade blocs and such a development is likely difficult to reverse.

“Consistent with the pattern observed in technical committees, there has been a ninefold increase in the number of trade concerns raised at the Council for Trade in Goods between 2015 and 2022," WTO said in a report.

The report pointed at rapid expansion of trade in digital services and environmental goods, but said a further increase in unilateral measures could yet fragment the world economy. It argues a renewed drive towards integration - "re-globalization" - is the way to tackle current problems of security, poverty and climate change.

WTO also touched upon growing skepticism about progress of globalization.

Discussions about the stagnation, or even decline, of the role played by international trade in the global economy pointed towards the rise in new industrial strategies, limits to global supply chains expansion as well as rising geopolitical tensions, WTO said.

Trade strategies to re-shore manufacturing production would lead to an overall decline in the importance of trade in the global economy.

“Other strategies such as bringing production closer to large markets (near-shoring) or strengthening production networks with like-minded countries (friend shoring) would lead to fragmentation of the global economy along regional and geopolitical lines," it added.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 07:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App