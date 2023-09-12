WTO flags rising rifts in global trade1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 07:12 PM IST
WTO warned that the use of unilateral trade policies threatens to result in a downward spiral of tit-for-tat responses and a more fragmented world, dominated by regional trade blocs
New Delhi: The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday flagged growing fragmentation in international trade, with an over nine-fold increase in the number of trade concerns raised at the Council for Trade in Goods over the last six years. Concerns raised at WTO committees are seen as early warning signs for potential trade disputes.