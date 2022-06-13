WTO needs to rebuild trust, credibility by addressing mandated issues: Goyal

Under WTO reforms, India wants quick revival of the almost-dysfunctional appellate body of the WTO for dispute resolution, without diluting its core features. The body has remained suspended for over two years now after the US blocked the appointment of new nominees. New Delhi will also press that any reform agenda must be development-centric and bolster the provisions of ‘special and differential treatment’, which exempts developing countries from the same strict trade rules and disciplines of more industrialized countries.