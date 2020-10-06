WTO revises up forecast for goods trade to 9.2% decline in 2020

WTO revises up forecast for goods trade to 9.2% decline in 20201 min read . 06:48 PM IST
The WTO said the global merchandise trade would fall by 9.2% this year and then increase by 7.2% in 2021
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The WTO said the global merchandise trade would fall by 9.2% this year and then increase by 7.2% in 2021
BRUSSELS : The World Trade Organization upgraded its forecast for trade in goods this year to a level still comparable to the decline during the global financial crisis, but better than initially predicted due to a rebound in June and July.
The World Trade Organization upgraded its forecast for trade in goods this year to a level still comparable to the decline during the global financial crisis, but better than initially predicted due to a rebound in June and July.
The WTO said on Tuesday that global merchandise trade would fall by 9.2% this year and then increase by 7.2% in 2021.
The WTO said on Tuesday that global merchandise trade would fall by 9.2% this year and then increase by 7.2% in 2021.
The WTO forecast in April that merchandise trade would decline by between 13 and 32% this year, figures described by the WTO chief as "ugly", before rebounding by between 21 and 24% in 2021 if countries worked together.
The Geneva-based trade body said that its estimates were subject to a high degree of uncertainty related to the evolution of the pandemic and government responses and noted that next year's pick-up would leave trade well below its pre-pandemic trend.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.