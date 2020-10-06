Subscribe
Home >News >World >WTO revises up forecast for goods trade to 9.2% decline in 2020
WTO said that its estimates were subject to a high degree of uncertainty related to the evolution of the pandemic and government responses

WTO revises up forecast for goods trade to 9.2% decline in 2020

1 min read . 06:48 PM IST Philip Blenkinsop , Reuters

The WTO said the global merchandise trade would fall by 9.2% this year and then increase by 7.2% in 2021

BRUSSELS : The World Trade Organization upgraded its forecast for trade in goods this year to a level still comparable to the decline during the global financial crisis, but better than initially predicted due to a rebound in June and July.

The WTO said on Tuesday that global merchandise trade would fall by 9.2% this year and then increase by 7.2% in 2021.

The WTO forecast in April that merchandise trade would decline by between 13 and 32% this year, figures described by the WTO chief as "ugly", before rebounding by between 21 and 24% in 2021 if countries worked together.

The Geneva-based trade body said that its estimates were subject to a high degree of uncertainty related to the evolution of the pandemic and government responses and noted that next year's pick-up would leave trade well below its pre-pandemic trend.

