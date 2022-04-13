WTO slashes expansion forecast for global trade

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala appealed to countries to avoid turning inwards, saying more trade is needed to ensure stable, equitable access to necessities. “Smaller supplies and higher prices for food mean that the world’s poor could be forced to do without. This must not be allowed to happen. Restricting trade will threaten the well-being of families and businesses and make more fraught the task of building a durable economic recovery from covid-19," Okonjo-Iweala said.