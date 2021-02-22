OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WTO to rule on US ban on 'Made in Hong Kong' label
A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters next to a red traffic light in Geneva, Switzerland (REUTERS)
A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters next to a red traffic light in Geneva, Switzerland (REUTERS)

WTO to rule on US ban on 'Made in Hong Kong' label

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 10:26 PM IST AFP

The WTO's Dispute Settlement Body accepted a second request from Hong Kong to establish a panel 'to rule on US origin-marking requirements for goods'

The World Trade Organization agreed Monday to establish a dispute resolution panel on the new US rule that all goods imported from Hong Kong must be stamped "Made in China".

The WTO's Dispute Settlement Body accepted a second request from Hong Kong to establish a panel "to rule on US origin-marking requirements for goods", a Geneva trade official said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN during a vaccination campaign at AIIMS Delhi

Indian vaccine makers say can quickly adapt to tackle Covid variants

1 min read . 10:21 PM IST
Transmission from teachers resulted in about half of 31 school-related cases, according to the investigation

Teachers may play role in in-school COVID-19 transmission: CDC

1 min read . 10:13 PM IST
Bharat Biotech to release Covaxin efficacy data in two weeks

Bharat Biotech to release Covaxin efficacy data in two weeks

2 min read . 10:08 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo

Microsoft, EU publishers seek Australia-style news payments

2 min read . 09:38 PM IST

Hong Kong made a first request for arbitration at the Geneva-based global trade body on January 25, but the move was blocked by the United States.

Under WTO rules, a second request is, in practice, automatically accepted.

However, a resolution is far from near, as the settlement of trade disputes at the WTO usually takes years.

In July last year, then-US president Donald Trump announced the end of the preferential conditions granted by Washington to Hong Kong, after the imposition by Beijing of sweeping new security laws on the semi-autonomous territory.

A month later, US customs announced that goods imported from Hong Kong would have to be stamped "Made in China" rather than "Made in Hong Kong".

The new rules came into effect in November.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Hong Kong said the measures were inconsistent with a raft of WTO regulations including the rules of origin agreement and the technical barriers to trade agreement.

The territory described the requirements as "arbitrary, unilateral, unnecessary and unjustifiable", the trade official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout