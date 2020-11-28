Wuhan finds coronavirus on imported frozen food

Wuhan, where the Coronavirus pandemic first broke out, reported three imported frozen food packaging samples tested positive for Covid 19, the city’s health commission said in a statement on Saturday. Two of them samples were taken from frozen Brazilian beef stored in a refrigerated warehouse in the central Chinese city. A third sample from frozen Basa fish from Vietnam in another warehouse.

Hong Kong Finds New Coronavirus Cases of Unknown Origin

Hong Kong reported 84 new local transmissions of the coronavirus, with more than half linked to a cluster involving dance studios.

There were 27 cases of unknown origin, Department of Health official Chuang Shuk-kwan said at the daily Covid-19 briefing. The number of infections linked to the dance studios is now 415, after 47 more cases were detected.

Merkel Rallies Germans

With countries across Europe signaling an extension to restrictions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel implored citizens to wear masks and stick to distancing measures.

Tokyo found more than 500 new infections for a second straight day, while South Korea posted more than 500 cases for a third day. Hong Kong reported 84 new local transmissions of the coronavirus on Saturday, including 27 cases of unknown origin.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver another dose of stimulus to shore up an economic recovery that’s starting to creak amid a second wave of infections. Los Angeles imposed a new stay-home order starting Monday, and infections in New York state topped 8,000 for the first time since April.

Austria Reports Record Deaths as New Infections Decline

Austria reported a record 132 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,018, or 339 per million population. While the country came through the first wave with relatively few fatalities, the second wave proved more deathly with 93% of all victims occurring since September. Meanwhile, the pace of new cases continued to decline for the 15th straight day, bringing the 7-day incidence down to 379 per 100,000. The government is due to decide next week how to proceed after the end of the lockdown, scheduled to last until Dec. 6.

Canada to Unveil New Stimulus Amid Second Wave

Justin Trudeau, already among the most enthusiastic champions of government spending, will deliver another dose of stimulus to shore up an economic recovery that’s starting to creak amid a second wave of Covid-19 in Canada.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to announce billions of additional funding in a fiscal update Monday, with dozens of new measures that could include topping up existing benefits to families and business along with teeing up money for infrastructure, daycare and climate change. Here’s more details.

Zahawi Appointed U.K. Minister for Vaccine Deployment

Boris Johnson has appointed Nadhim Zahawi as minister responsible for covid vaccine deployment, the U.K. government said in a statement. He will hold the position until at least next summer. Zahawi, who has served as business minister up till now, will continue to be responsible for Life Sciences. The U.K. has secured 355 million doses of vaccines from several developers and plans to deploy them “as quickly as possible," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday.

Iran’s Daily Death Toll Drops

Iran’s daily deaths fell below 400 for the first time in four weeks, with 391 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. The number of daily new infections dropped to 13,402 from a record 14,051 reported yesterday, the latest Health Ministry data showed. The country now has a total of 47,486 deaths and 935,799 known cases.

Record Deaths in Hungary

Hungary’s new coronavirus deaths reach record high at 152 data released on Saturday show, while daily new infection numbers remain above 6,000 amid increased testing. Hungary is set to evaluate current virus curbs, which include curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Dec. 11, Premier Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Restrictions in Belgium Extended to January

Belgium reported 998 coronavirus patients in ICU on Saturday. This marks the first time the figure slips below 1,000 after crossing into the four-digit area on October 30, and reaching a peak of 1,474 on November 10.

The development comes the day after Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned the country might not ease virus restrictions before mid-January. While the situation was “better than four weeks ago," De Croo said, “we have to persevere and not endanger what we’ve achieved."

The Belgian 14-day incidence rate has dropped to 397 of 100,000 population, slipping below 400 for the first time since mid October.

Tokyo Cases Top 500 for Second Day

Tokyo reported 561 infections on Saturday, with cases topping 500 for a second day. The number of patients in serious condition rose to 67, the highest since a state of emergency was lifted in May.

The city this week called on residents to reduce trips outdoors and asked bars, restaurants and karaoke parlors to close early as it combats a surge in infections. Mayor Yuriko Koike said last week the number of severe cases, rather than the number of new infections, were her “red line" that would spur more action.

U.K. Restrictions Could Last Until Easter U.K.’s Covid-19 restrictions won’t likely be lifted until Easter next year, Sky News reported, citing unidentified senior sources.

The government’s scientific advisers have warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior ministers about the need for prolonged measures, Sky News said. The sources told Sky that restrictions could continue into April even if vaccination for Covid-19 began at the end of January.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

