Wuhan finds coronavirus on imported frozen food

Austria reported a record 132 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,018, or 339 per million population. While the country came through the first wave with relatively few fatalities, the second wave proved more deathly with 93% of all victims occurring since September. Meanwhile, the pace of new cases continued to decline for the 15th straight day, bringing the 7-day incidence down to 379 per 100,000. The government is due to decide next week how to proceed after the end of the lockdown, scheduled to last until Dec. 6.