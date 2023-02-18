WWE is up for sale: Speculations of Vince McMahon’s $9-billion acquisition deal push stock 30% up
Vince McMahon is looking to get as much as $9 billion in a potential sale of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), sources reveal.
Vince McMahon, according to sources, is hoping to get a $9-billion deal from the sale of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The WWE's controlling shareholder, 77-year-old McMahon, restored himself as the executive chairman of the company in January to lead a strategic review of the business. McMahon left the company earlier in 2022, following reports that he had spent millions of dollars to resolve sexual misconduct charges.
