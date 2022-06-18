WWE: Stephanie McMahon becomes interim CEO-chairperson as father Vince steps down2 min read . 07:55 AM IST
Vince McMahon has ‘voluntarily stepped back’ from his obligations as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) CEO and chairman.
According to the company's announcement on June 17, Vince McMahon has "voluntarily stepped back" from his duties as CEO and chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) while the board of directors investigates allegations of misbehaviour against the executive.
According to Variety, McMahon's board of directors has initiated an investigation into allegations that he gave a USD 3 million settlement to a former female employee with whom he had an affair, according to a comprehensive investigative story published by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.
The WWE said that Stephanie McMahon, Vince's daughter, will assume the roles of Interim CEO and Interim chairperson. She is returning to the company after announcing her leave of absence as WWE brand officer last month to 'focus on her family.'
During the investigation, Vince McMahon will continue in his job and responsibilities relating to WWE's creative material, and the business claimed he is "committed to cooperating with the review underway,"
Meanwhile, the board is looking into allegations of wrongdoing by WWE's chief of talent relations, John Laurinaitis.
Vince McMahon, in a statement, said, "I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are."
Stephanie McMahon said in a statement, "I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshalling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings."
"WWE and its board of directors take all allegations of misconduct very seriously," the company said in a statement. "The independent directors of the board engaged independent legal counsel to assist them with an independent review. In addition, the special committee and WWE will work with an independent third-party to conduct a comprehensive review of the company's compliance program, HR function and overall culture," the company concluded.
The company refrained from making any further comment on the matter until the investigation is concluded.
(With ANI inputs)
