X down: Thousands affected as Elon Musk's X reports huge outage

Downdetector reported that X was down for over 34,000 users around 4:19 p.m. ET. By 4:42 p.m., the number of reported outages had decreased to 1,500.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated31 May 2025, 07:01 AM IST
X down for several users as it hit outages on Friday
X down for several users as it hit outages on Friday

According to Downdetector, which monitors real-time outages and disruptions, several X users are facing issues, reporting outage as the app appears to be down.

It reported that the app was down for over 34,000 users around 4:19 p.m. ET. By 4:42 p.m., the number of reported outages had decreased to 1,500.

                      'You may experience 503 errors'

                      Over half of the outages, 61%, were observed on the app, while 38% witnessed the online interface. Some users saw a "Welcome to X!" message when they tried to log on. The X Developer Platform status page reported a "site-wide outage" as of 4:20 p.m. ET on Friday, according to an update shared at that time.

                      “You may experience 503 errors for the following endpoints: Get User Timeline / Get Tweets / Get DM / Create Tweet," it stated.

                      Also Read | Spotify outage: Thousands of users affected globally

                      The outages took place just as X owner Elon Musk appeared at the White House to declare his departure from the Department of Government Efficiency, while saying his “scheduled time as a Special Government Employee” concludes.

                      Although the Tesla CEO has officially departed from the White House, the billionaire revealed that he will lead an austerity team, which has been assigned with getting "rid of fraud and waste" in the federal budget.

                      He mentioned that the DOGE mission “will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.” A senior administration official on Thursday informed CNN that while Musk will be exiting his official role, he will continue to serve as an "unofficial advisor" and could participate in some future White House meetings.

                      Also Read | After string of outages, Elon Musk says he’s returning to 24/7 grind to fix X

                      Earlier X outage

                      On May 27, around 7:00 PM IST, approximately 25 users in India reported issues with the platform. Simultaneously, service disruption reports in the United States spiked, with over 400 users flagging problems.

                      According to Downdetector’s analysis, 41% of affected users in the US reported issues with the app, while 40% experienced problems accessing the website. An additional 9% encountered server connectivity issues.

                       
