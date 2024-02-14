X influencers making money with misinformation: Blame it on Elon Musk's new paid verification system
Influencers on X are monetizing misinformation about conflicts in the Middle East, leveraging the platform's contentious policies that researchers say prioritize engagement over accuracy.
Influencers on X are monetizing misinformation about conflicts in the Middle East, leveraging the platform's contentious policies that researchers say prioritize engagement over accuracy.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message