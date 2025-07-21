X slams French prosecutors’ ‘political’ probe over algorithm manipulation and data extraction, refuses data access

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has accused French prosecutors of launching a "politically-motivated criminal investigation" that threatens free speech and violates legal norms. The platform, formerly known as Twitter, said it would not cooperate with the probe, denying all allegations of wrongdoing.

“X believes that this investigation is distorting French law in order to serve a political agenda and, ultimately, restrict free speech,” the company posted via its Global Government Affairs account on Monday.

Probe expanded to criminal investigation Earlier this month, Paris prosecutors escalated their preliminary probe into a full criminal investigation. The focus: suspected algorithmic bias and fraudulent data extraction by X. This move gives police sweeping powers, including conducting searches, wiretaps, and placing executives under surveillance.

Authorities can now summon Musk or X executives for testimony. Should they refuse, judges may issue arrest warrants.

X refuses access to algorithm and data Prosecutors sent a judicial request on July 19 asking for access to X’s recommendation algorithm and real-time data. X declined, asserting its legal right to do so.

“We refused the request as we have a legal right to do,” X said.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the request and stated that a secure channel was offered to protect data confidentiality. It has not yet received an official reply from the company. Refusal to comply could result in fines or charges of obstruction of justice.

Organised crime allegation raises alarm X has also objected to the case being investigated under organized crime statutes, which could allow French authorities to wiretap the personal devices of X employees.

The prosecutor’s office noted that the alleged offenses carry maximum penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

Musk’s critique of Europe Musk, a former ally of Donald Trump, has repeatedly accused European governments of suppressing free expression. The dispute is likely to intensify transatlantic tensions over content regulation.

Digital Services Act scrutiny The European Commission has been investigating X since late 2023 for suspected violations of the Digital Services Act, a law aimed at increasing transparency and accountability in digital platforms.

Lawmakers and researchers draw fire X claims the case was instigated by French MP Eric Bothorel, who accused the platform of algorithm manipulation for foreign interference — an allegation X called “completely false.”

Bothorel defended the probe: “France is committed to free speech but not without limits. The absence of responsibility and oversight endangers freedom just as much as prohibitions and censorship do,” he said.

X also criticised the involvement of researchers David Chavalarias and Maziyar Panahi, accusing them of hostility toward the platform. Panahi denied any involvement: “My name was mentioned by mistake… I will not hesitate to pursue legal action for defamation should I receive any form of hate speech,” he said in an email.