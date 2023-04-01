XBB.1.16 is ‘one to watch’, WHO concerned over recent COVID spike in India2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 05:11 PM IST
One of the things we are very concerned about is the potential for the virus to change to become not only more transmissible but more severe, WHO official said
With COVID XBB.1.16 triggering a recent infection spike, World Health Organization said that the new variant is ‘one to watch’. Further, noting that the variant needs close monitoring, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead asserted ‘we are very concerned about the potential of the virus to change to become more severe’.
