XBB.1.5 Omicron variant accounts for nearly half of US Covid cases: CDC data

The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, the most transmissible Covid-19 subvariant so far, accounted for almost of the coronavirus cases in the US, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed today.

CDC says XBB.1.5 variant is estimated to have accounted for 49.1% of coronavirus cases in the US in the week ended 21 January, which is higher than 37.2% it estimated last week.

The Omicron subvariant is spreading quickly across the US and was predicted to become Europe's dominant strain in a matter of weeks.

First detected in the US in October last year, 38 countries have reported XBB.1.5 cases, of which 82 percent have been reported in the US, eight percent in Britain and two percent in Denmark, the World Health Organization said in a rapid risk assessment earlier.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has said that its modelling indicates XBB.1.5 could become the dominant strain in Europe in one or two months.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is still assessing data on the subject but said XBB.1.5 didn't carry any mutations that were known to increase severity.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of Covid-19’s XBB.1.5 variant, responsible for the rise in cases in the US, has gone up to 26 in India, according to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

The cases of XBB.1.5 variant have been found across 11 states and Union territories till now – Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The XBB.1.5 strain is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the US.

The INSACOG data also showed that 14 cases of BF.7 strain, which is apparently driving China’s Covid-19 wave have been found in India.

There are four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 reported in West Bengal, three in Maharashtra, two each in Haryana and Gujarat and one each in Odisha, Delhi and Karnataka.

INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India.

With agency inputs