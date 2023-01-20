XBB.1.5 Omicron variant accounts for nearly half of US Covid cases: CDC data

XBB.1.5 Omicron variant accounts for nearly half of US Covid cases: CDC data2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 08:35 PM IST
- CDC says XBB.1.5 variant is estimated to have accounted for 49.1% of coronavirus cases in the US in the week ended 21 January
The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, the most transmissible Covid-19 subvariant so far, accounted for almost of the coronavirus cases in the US, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed today.
