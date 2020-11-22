Xi calls on G20 to push for full, effective implementation of Paris Agreement

Beijing : Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that the G-20 countries should take the lead in tackling climate change, follow the guidance of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and push for the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement.

With US President-elect Joe Biden’s promise to rejoin the Paris Agreement after he takes over power early next year, its implementation is expected to get a big boost to efforts to tackle climate change and other environmental challenges to protect the planet.

The US and China are the top two polluters of the world.

Addressing the Leaders’ Side Event on Safeguarding the Planet of the G-20 Riyadh Summit via video link, Xi said, "G-20 should continue to take the lead in tackling climate change".

"We need to follow the guidance of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and push for the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement," he said.

He reaffirmed China's commitment to striving to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Xi said China supports the shift to low-carbon energy in the post-COVID era to achieve the goal of Sustainable Energy for All.

China has put in place the world's biggest clean energy system, and has led the world in the output and sales of new energy vehicles for five years running, he said.

China will pursue clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient use of energy and accelerate the growth of new energy and green industries to promote greener economic and social development in all respects, he said.

He called on the G-20 countries to protect the ecosystem with a respect for Nature, and said China supports deepening G20 cooperation in reducing land degradation, conserving coral reefs, and cleaning up plastic from the ocean.

Xi welcomed participation to the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity to be held in the Chinese city of Kunming in May 2021.

He hoped that the meeting will set goals and take actions to ensure the protection of global biodiversity in the years ahead. PTI KJV ZH ZH

