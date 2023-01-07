Xi Jinping hails China's Covid policy, avoids discussing public rage against it2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 05:52 AM IST
Xi Jinping said that China had adopted the COVID response following a 'science-based and targeted approach'.
Xi Jinping said that China had adopted the COVID response following a 'science-based and targeted approach'.
During his speech to the public on the occasion of the New Year, Chinese President Xi Jinping defended his COVID-19 policy, calling it logical and well-thought-out. According to Xi, China has changed its Covid response as far as possible in light of the evolving situation by taking a targeted and science-based strategy.