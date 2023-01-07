During his speech to the public on the occasion of the New Year, Chinese President Xi Jinping defended his COVID-19 policy, calling it logical and well-thought-out. According to Xi, China has changed its Covid response as far as possible in light of the evolving situation by taking a targeted and science-based strategy.

Xi emphasised that authorities and members of the public, particularly those in the community and the medical profession, had bravely maintained their stances throughout. Everyone's journey had not been simple, he added, but thanks to extraordinary efforts, China had overcome incomparable difficulties and obstacles.

The sudden withdrawal of the zero-COVID policy and the government's lack of preparation, which caused a spike in COVID-19 instances in China, were not mentioned by Xi Jinping in his first public address of the new year.

Xi Jinping avoided discussing the suffering of the populace, their recent rise in rage, or how their reaction pushed the government to reverse its stance in his speech. Notably, China adopted a tight policy that included lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Everyone is, according to Xi, clinging on with incredible tenacity, and the light of hope was right in front of us. Perseverance and unity lead to triumph, he said. In his speech, deaths brought on by coronavirus was not even mentioned once. According to the Chinese president, the country has had to deal with natural calamities including earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires as well as some occupational mishaps.

Following protests across China, the government changed its stance on the matter. The Chinese President added that China had moved into a new stage of the Covid response, where there are still many difficult obstacles to overcome.

The indignation that people had toward the Chinese president's Covid policy, according to Geo-Politik, had not affected him. He emphasised the value of communication and consultation in reaching consensus throughout his speech.

(With ANI inputs)