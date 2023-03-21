Xi Jinping invites Putin to visit China this year: Report

Xi Jinping invites Putin to visit China this year: Report2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 04:39 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping's ongoing visit to Russia has put him in a delicate diplomatic position, as tensions between Russia and the West continue to escalate.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit China this year. The invitation was extended ahead of a second round of talks between the two leaders in Moscow, AFP informed citing Russian news agencies.
