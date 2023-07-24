Focus on China dominated Biden-Modi meeting in Oval office, reveals official

Focus on China dominated Biden-Modi meeting in Oval office, reveals official4 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed China and its leader Xi Jinping during their recent meeting at the Oval Office. China was a major topic of discussion, with both leaders sharing their experiences and expressing concerns about their relationship with Xi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden during their meeting at the Oval Office last month spent a “plurality" of their time having discussions on China and its leader Xi Jinping, according to a senior administration official familiar with the discussion.
