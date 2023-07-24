Focus on China dominated Biden-Modi meeting in Oval office, reveals official

“It’s one of those moments where, if you rewind the clock, China 15 years ago was raising people at this pace out of poverty into the middle class. India is actually doing it a little faster than China was 15 or 20 years ago. You just look at the metrics, whether it's the number one source of student visas now, India surpassed China last year, whether it's the investment, which is a record level, and we’re the number one trading partner for India for the first time. And another number of other metrics," the official said.