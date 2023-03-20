Xi Jinping meets Vladimir Putin in Russia, set to deepen ‘no-limits friendship’1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 07:17 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday, seeking both to deepen economic ties with an ally he sees as a useful counterweight to the West and promote Beijing's role as a potential peacemaker in Ukraine.
As the Ukraine-Russia war rages on, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for a three day visit. The trip has been descibed by both countries as an opportunity to deepen their “no-limits friendship" and comes mere days after the issue of an international arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×