Home / News / World /  Xi Jinping meets Vladimir Putin in Russia, set to deepen ‘no-limits friendship’
Back

Xi Jinping meets Vladimir Putin in Russia, set to deepen ‘no-limits friendship’

1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 07:17 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall for talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, June 5, 2019. The Chinese government said Xi would visit Moscow from March 20, to March 22, 2023, but gave no indication when he departed. The Russian government said Xi was due to arrive at midday and meet later with Putin.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File) (AP)Premium
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall for talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, June 5, 2019. The Chinese government said Xi would visit Moscow from March 20, to March 22, 2023, but gave no indication when he departed. The Russian government said Xi was due to arrive at midday and meet later with Putin.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File) (AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday, seeking both to deepen economic ties with an ally he sees as a useful counterweight to the West and promote Beijing's role as a potential peacemaker in Ukraine.

As the Ukraine-Russia war rages on, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for a three day visit. The trip has been descibed by both countries as an opportunity to deepen their “no-limits friendship" and comes mere days after the issue of an international arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While Xi Jinping walks a diplomatic tightrope, Russia has sought to showcase the trip as evidence that it has a powerful friend in its standoff with a hostile West. 

"We can feel the geopolitical landscape in the outside world undergoing drastic changes," Putin was quoted as saying in an article by China's People's Daily. 

The report published on the Kremlin website added that he had high hopes for the visit of his "good old friend".

ALSO READ: Mint Explainer: The significance of Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia

The Russian president is slated to attend a high-stakes dinner with Xi on Monday evening. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that their conversation was likely to include a “detailed explanation" of Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Broader talks involving officials from both countries on a range of subjects are scheduled for Tuesday.

Beijing has repeatedly dismissed Western accusations that it is planning to arm Russia but says it wants a closer energy partnership after boosting imports of Russian coal, gas and oil. China has also released a broad 12-point proposal to solve the Ukraine crisis, while strengthening relations with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout