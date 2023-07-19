Xi Jinping raises concerns over potential collapse of Chinese Communist Party: Report2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:56 AM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expressing concerns about the potential collapse of the Communist Party of China (CCP) as millions worldwide are renouncing their affiliation with the party.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently expressed concerns about the potential collapse of the Communist Party of China (CCP) as approximately 415 million worldwide, renouncing their affiliation with the CCP, including its regiments, teams, and other associated organizations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×