Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently expressed concerns about the potential collapse of the Communist Party of China (CCP) as approximately 415 million worldwide, renouncing their affiliation with the CCP, including its regiments, teams, and other associated organizations.

As reported by ANI citing Greek City Times, these mass resignations have been reported since July 1 of this year.

As per the report, People's reaction across the globe has taken the CCP authorities aback with Xi Jinping in the recent SCO Summit stating that he is opposed to any country's instigation of "colour revolutions" and "interference in internal matters" for any reason, according to the report.

Greek City Times reported that at the SCO summit, Xi said that SCO member states said that they should be wary of the "external forces" creating a scenario for the new cold war and creating confrontational camps. He has been repeatedly issuing warnings regarding the collapse of the CCP, which if not dealt with, seems inevitable.

According to a report from Greek City Times, in 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech to a young cadre training class, which has now been published as an article in the Communist Party of China's journal, "Seeking Truth." In the speech, Xi Jinping expressed his concern about the potential collapse of the CCP.

Xi Jinping emphasized the significance of adhering to the principles of Marxism and Communism within the context of Chinese characteristics. He warned that deviating from these beliefs could lead to a similar disintegration as seen in the case of the Soviet Union.

CCP is reportedly concerned about the possibility of suffering a fate similar to that of the Soviet Union, which experienced dissolution following a significant wave of people leaving the party. CCP is becoming increasingly worried due to a combination of China's worsening internal and external issues, as well as its growing competition with the international community. China is facing various challenges on both the economic and social fronts.

According to a report by Greek City Times, the policies implemented by the authorities of the CCP are increasingly facing disapproval and criticism within China and other countries.

In response to growing challenges to its power dynamics, the CCP has adopted more authoritarian measures, including crackdowns on Chinese oligarchs, limitations on people's freedoms and liberties, censorship of online criticism, and consolidating power in the hands of President Xi.

According to a report by Greek City Times, despite the CCP's efforts to suppress dissent, signs of discontent persist, exemplified by millions of individuals worldwide leaving the party to express their disapproval of its tactics of suppressing freedom of expression and individual liberties.

This development has caused concern among the CCP leadership, prompting President Xi to openly acknowledge the party's potential demise due to the mass exodus. Xi has been urging people to remain loyal to the party for the sake of ideological alignment.

(With inputs from ANI)