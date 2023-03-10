Xi Jinping starts third term as China’s president2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 06:55 AM IST
- Xi Jinping's reelection is the culmination of a remarkable rise in which he has gone from a relatively little-known party apparatchik to the leader of a global superpower
China's Xi Jinping is set to secure a third term as his country's head of state on Friday. Xi, who leads the ruling Communist Party, will become China’s longest-serving head of state since the Communist victory in 1949 after the country’s 3,000 members of rubber-stamp legislature formally vests him with another five years as president on Friday.
